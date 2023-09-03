Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Every Labor Day, I take time to give thanks and celebrate America’s labor movement.

Over the years, the hard work and solidarity of countless union women and men have advanced workplaces and enhanced our nation for the better. Nothing ever comes easy, and nothing is given out of the kindness of corporations: the big bosses only care about profits and the bottom line.

Workers joining together in unions bringing forth their demands is what has won advances that benefit everyone in this country. These include decent wages, pensions and fair retirement, holidays and weekends off, and overtime pay. Unions lift everyone up.

This Labor Day, I tip my hat to anyone on strike, anyone organizing a union or thinking of it, and all the hard-working Wisconsinites who get up every single day and go to work to make our state and country function. This day is for you.

Nancy Stencil, Rib Mountain

Like this: Like Loading...