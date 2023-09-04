By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

One person aboard a plane that crashed in a lake near Presque Isle Monday did not appear to be seriously injured, though an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crash was reported at about 11:10 a.m. Sept. 4. According to emergency scanner reports, the plane landed on the lake and then flipped, with at least one person inside.

Island Lake is an 865-acre lake located in Vilas County. Rescue crews from multiple nearby agencies were immediately dispatched to the scene.

One person who emerged from the plane complained of knee injuries and was taken to an ambulance for transport. No other passengers were inside the plane, officials said.

Witnesses in boats near the crash scene also assisted. Fuel was reported in the water after the crash.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

