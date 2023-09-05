Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Enjoy Singing or Playing a Musical Instrument? Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? You can share your musical talents with ProMedica Hospice patients. On-going visits with patients are needed, as well as special projects, such as memorial services or facility events. Contact our office today and ask for Mary at 715-344-4541 or email Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org to find out how to become a part of our team.

Hospitality and Kitchen Help Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center seeks volunteers for the following shifts: Intake helpers 6:30-9 p.m., kitchen crew 6:30-9 p.m., meal providers to supply and deliver meals between 6-6:15 p.m., overnight hospitality 9 p.m.-2 a.m. and 2 a.m.-8 a.m., and morning hospitality 6-8 a.m. Call the Catholic Charities office at 715-849-3311 to sign up.

Do You Love Coffee? A special treat can be exactly what a person needs to lift their spirits. Marshfield Medical Center-Weston has a new espresso machine that needs new friends to run it. Volunteer baristas are needed Monday, Wednesday or Friday mornings. It’s easier than it sounds-we have a limited menu. Receive one free specialty drink and one free meal for each shift you serve. Call 715-393-2605 to find out more.

Are You Free to Help on Your Lunch Hour? Despite being a basic need, menstrual hygiene products are not covered by government assistance programs and are rarely provided at no cost in schools. On Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-noon, find out how this issue affects our community and make hygiene kits to help make these products accessible to local students. Providing for basic needs is just one way that United Way of Marathon County is lifting community members to financial stability. Lunch is included. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 to sign up.

Interested in a Pharmacy Career? Gain important experience by volunteering in the inpatient pharmacy at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Volunteers perform duties such as checking drug expiration dates, barcode labeling, restocking, and other duties as requested. Must be age 16+; training provided. Apply at aspirus.org/become-a-volunteer or contact Mary at volunteers@aspirus.org or 715-847-2848.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Adult Clothing Needed. Clothing, socks, underwear and lightweight jackets are needed for people making the transition out of jail or prison. Help them move ahead by supporting their basic needs. Contact The Open Door to donate: 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Meals Needed. St. Vincent de Paul’s new Getting Ahead program seeks pre-prepared meals for roughly 16 people for their weekly workshops held on Thursday evenings. The Getting Ahead program aims to assist people experiencing poverty build their resources towards self-sufficiency. Individuals, organizations, churches and other groups can provide a meal or donate a gift card for a restaurant or grocery store. To sign up to sponsor a meal, contact Emily Mueller at 715-298-3028, option 3, or email emueller@svdpwausau.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...