By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

An Amazon distribution center planned for Weston will create about 100 jobs, village officials said Tuesday.

Wausau Pilot & Review first broke the story that Amazon purchased the property at 7007 County Road J in August and will construct a distribution center on the roughly 16-acre property.

Village Administrator Keith Donner said the project had been named Project Timberwolf from the outset. Village officials were not told who would occupy the building until after a July 17 board meeting.

Following that meeting Amazon and Ambrose withdrew a prior request for tax increment financing to fund the facility, which lies in a village tax increment district, Donner said.

Weston Planning and Development Director Jennifer Higgins said all approvals have been received and the building permit was issued in late July. Initial construction has started on the facility.

“They have also received site plan/conditional use approvals for a temporary operation to start up this fall but have not yet taken any permits out for it to date,” Higgins said.

The Ambrose Group, which negotiated the development, stated in a presentation in March that about 100 full- and part-time positions will be created upon completion.

Reaction to the news on social media has been mixed, with some readers criticizing Amazon amid allegations of poor worker treatment. Others applaud job creation in the area.

“My first thought is this was a very smart move for them,” wrote Jean White. “Big area reach from that location. My second thought was maybe Marathon County will have to be faster on the snow removal for the roads.”

The 79,950 square foot building will have auto, van and trailer parking, a private access road and a final completion date of late 2024, according to village documents.

