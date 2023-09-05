Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Philip and Sara Beck announce the birth of their daughter Mabel Marie, born at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 28, 2023. Mabel weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Justin and Brianne Reidt announce the birth of their daughter Lucy Genevieve, born at 5:06 a.m. Aug. 28, 2023. Lucy weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Jay and Megan Fuehrer announce the birth of their daughter Lucy Jo, born at 10:11 a.m. Aug. 30, 2023. Lucy weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Mitchell and Savanah Resch announce the birth of their son Jameson Emery, born at 8:44 a.m. Aug. 30, 2023. Jameson weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Timothy and Melissa Fetting announce the birth of their son Charlie Mark, born at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023. Charlie weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

