Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Judith Ann Holtz

Judith, known to us as Judy, 78, of Menomonee Falls, passed away August 7, 2023, while under the incredible care of Lawliss Family Hospice in Mequon, WI.

Judy was born in Wausau on December 14, 1944, to parents August and Astrid (Anderson) Holtz. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1963 and went on to attend Spencerian Business College. Upon graduating, Judy worked for Miller Brewery for over 30 years as an executive secretary. She loved to bowl and often kept score for the Miller High Life Open. Judy enjoyed watching Nascar- and especially rooted for Rusty Wallace. A true Wisconsinite, she also cheered on the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. When sports weren’t holding her attention, Judy could be found gardening or quilting. Not only did she make quilts for family and friends, but she made and donated many baby quilts to her church and the hospital. She enjoyed assembling jigsaw puzzles and there was usually a puzzle spread on her table. Later in life, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and heading down to Speedway for a cappuccino and lottery scratch off. She even won $30,000, all of which she gave away. Not having children never stopped Judy from expanding her family. She “adopted” her neighbors and became an honorary member of several families she considered her own. Judy, we miss you and love you always.

Judy is survived by her sister, Margaret (Steve) Young of Egg Harbor; her neighbors she considered family, John and Janice Topczewski, and their children Joe (Anna), Jeremy and Janell and Tom and Melissa Adamavich, and their daughters, Emma and Kate. She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Astrid Holtz; and sister, Mary Holtz.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11:00 am at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the church. Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity close to Judy’s heart. They include the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, or Feeding America.

Our family wishes to thank Lawliss Family Hospice of Mequon and Menomonee Falls Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion during such a difficult time.

Deborah “Sugar” Voigt

Deborah “Sugar” Voigt passed away on August 25, 2023. She was born in Waterford, California in 1956.

She worked hard her entire life to become the person she was, but it encouraged her to do everything she wanted. Sugar was known to be a frequent shopper and she was always cooking up her extravagant meals for her family to celebrate her favorite holidays: Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. She always enjoyed her trips back to sunny California for visits. Just last year her, granddaughter took her to see one of her favorite musicians, Smokey Robinson.

Sugar is survived by her husband, Donald; three children, Joseph Ballentine, Tamara Ballentine and Rickey Rathmell; grandchildren, Dylan Ladik, Jadzia Ballentine, Laker Rathmell-Thrasher, Kira Rathmell, Makaila Rathmell; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her chihuahua “Diesel” and many adopted family members in Milwaukee. She is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Coyle and her best friend and sister, Dorothy Cook, and other family and friends.

She was truly loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are having a gathering September 9 in Milwaukee to celebrate Sugar’s Life.

Roger L. Stoltz

Roger L. Stoltz, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mt. View Care Center, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on August 26, 1939 to the late Henry and Blanche (Barden) Stoltz. Roger graduated from Newman Catholic High School with the class of 1958 and later married the former Nancy Seubert on August 4, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. Roger loved spending time at Campers Haven in Tomahawk where he had a campsite for over 40 years. Many memories were made over the years with family and friends. He also liked fishing and hunting. In later years Roger also liked to take trips to the casino and golfing.

Survivors include his children, Cindy (Bruce) Olson, Jeff Stoltz, Tim (Stacy) Stoltz, and Susan (John) Palecek; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He has been reunited in Heaven with his wife, Nancy; son, Steven; parents, Henry and Blanche; two brothers; and one sister.

Private family services were held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Dorothy M. Nikolai

Dorothy Margaret (Mohr) Nikolai, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, WI, under the care of their loving staff and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Dorothy was born March 3, 1930 in the Town of Rib Mountain, to the late Henry and Victoria (Raasch) Mohr. She married James F. Nikolai on October 29, 1949 at St Mary’s Catholic Church Wausau. They lived and raised their family in Wausau, Tomahawk, and Merrill. James preceded Dorothy in death on September 19, 2002.

As a young girl, growing up in Rib Mountain, Dorothy left school in ninth grade to help her parents at home. She always wanted her diploma, so she took classes and was able to earn her GED and graduate from high school in 1979, the same year as her youngest son, Andy, graduated.

Dorothy worked various jobs including as a licensed beautician early in their marriage and a custodian at Franklin School in Wausau which enabled Jim and Dorothy to purchase their cottage on Muskellunge Lake in Tomahawk. Jim and their sons later remodeled the cottage into their year-round home. She later worked at H & R Block in Tomahawk, Helmstadter Jewelry Store, and Trantow Building Center in Merrill. Her most rewarding position was as a supervisor and demonstrator for Friendly Home Parties. During her 27 years with Friendly, Dorothy earned several perks including trips to Hawaii, Bermuda and the Caribbean, England, and their favorite, Ireland. Dorothy also attended annual conventions in Albany, NY and was awarded many high sales trophies. She enjoyed keeping close to a few of the very special friends she made during her years working for Friendly Home Parties.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling and was impressed with mountains, waterfalls, and rock formations. Other interests included casino trips to Laughlin, NV, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and watching the Green Bay Packers, Jeopardy, and the many birds she fed in her yard. Her favorite times were times spent with family and her special friends. Especially babysitting, holding, and watching her grandbabies grow.

Survivors include her three sons, Joseph (Jane), Weston, Bob (Peg), Terre Haute, IN, and Andy, living in her old home in Merrill; two daughters, Linda (Tom) Tompach, Merrill and Laurie (Chuck) Nikolai-Svetlik, Merrill; ten grandchildren, Roy Sefton, Weston, Julie (Jose) Hunt, Schofield, James Nikolai, Berlin, WI, Jackie Nikolai, Merrill, Michele Sefton, Gleason, David (Amy) Nikolai, Wausau, Janelle (Ed) Anderson, Ferryville, WI, Jordan (Amanda) Nikolai, Arcata, CA, Jess (Bailie) Nikolai, Terre Haute, IN, and Aubrey Bayless, Peoria, IL; 20 great-grandchildren, Emily (Will) Gibson, Merrill, Stephanie Sefton, Wausau, Brett Sefton, Mosinee, Rebekah (Vincent) Eldred, Eagle River, AK, Elisha Nikolai, Berlin, WI, Trevan, Lily, and Nyxie Nikolai, Arcata, CA, Isabella and Alyssa Hunt, Schofield, Carter and Bailey Nikolai, Wausau, Morgan Sefton, Gleason, Brooke, Sage, and Drake Nikolai, Ferryville, Sloane and Iris Nikolai, Terre Haute, and Edison and Blaire Bayless, Peoria; two step-great-grandchildren, Cody Krznarich, Milwaukee and Blaykli Butler, Dieterich, IL; four great-great-grandchildren, Grace and Liam Gibson, Sophia Brossow, and George Eldred, with another little Eldred due in February 2024. Dorothy is also survived by one brother, Wayne “Bud” (Kathy) Mohr, DePere, WI; one sister-in-law, Regie Nikolai, Mosinee; and also, her special friend and traveling/casino buddy, Jan Seymour of Cedarburg, WI.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Victoria Mohr; her husband, James; two brothers, John and Donald “Dinty” Mohr; one sister, Marsha Nitzsche; great-grandson, Grey Shaver; granddaughter, Ashley Nikolai; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Maria Vallabhaneni presiding. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service all at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Restlawn Memorial Park Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family will be making donations to various organizations, including St Jude Children’s Hospital at her request, in remembrance of their mom. Direct any memorials to Nikolai Family, 1903 E. 2nd Street, Merrill, WI 54452.

Michael J. Majernik

Michael J. Majernik, 76, Wausau died peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Wausau Manor while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born May 6, 1947 in Streator, Illinois, son of the late Rudolph and Wilma (Balke) Majernik. On January 31, 1970 he married Sharon Wonders, who preceded him in death.

Mike, known as “Major” to his friends and caregivers, was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He spent the majority of his life in Streator, where he worked as an electrician and raised three children. Upon retirement, Mike and Sharon moved to Wausau to be closer to their grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Kimberly Majernik, Palm Harbor, Florida, Jason (Susan) Majernik and Todd (Kendra) Majernik, both of Wausau, four grandchildren, Olivia, Allison, Meredith, and Amelia, his siblings, Rick (Joyce) Majernik, Ken (Lee) Majernik, and Tom (Tracy) Majernik, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held in Illinois at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gary ‘Bill” Lang

Gary ‘Bill’ Lang, 60 of Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Bill was born on September 22, 1962, in Goulburn Australia, the son of Warwick and Mary (Clifton) Lang. On June 24, 1995, Bill was united in marriage to Sandy Matsche at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood Wisconsin (USA).

Bill was a carpenter by trade. He took pride in his work. Bill enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing, and going to the beach. He was an avid reader with Nicholas Sparks and John Grisham being some of his favorite authors. Bill cherished times spent with his family and especially loved spending time with his wife Sandy and son Warwick.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, Warwick Lang; three siblings, Annmaree (Russle) Skinner, Donalee (Rick) Halket, and Wayne (Nerida) Lang; Mother-in-law, Germaine Matsche; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott (Carrie) Matsche, Steve (Sarah) Matsche, Susan (Brian) Keene, and Shelly (Chad) Nousen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Warwick and Mary; father-in-law, James Matsche; and brother-in-law, Sidney Matsche.

A private family gathering will be held. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family.

Kenneth F. Easke

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Frank Easker, 91, formerly of Weston, passed away on his birthday, September 1, 2023, at Valley VNA Senior Care in Neenah, where he had been living for the past few years.

Kenny was born on September 1, 1932, in Hatley, the son of Frank and Cecilia (Milanowski) Easker.

Kenny proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He was united in marriage to Phyllis Marsh on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1953, while he was in the Air Force and lived in South Carolina for a time. Phyllis preceded him in death on October 28, 2019.

The couple then moved back to the Wausau area and lived in their Weston home for 56 years. He was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for Wilson-Hurd for many years until retirement. In retirement, Ken was a driver for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Ken’s past activities included fishing, puttering around the yard, going out for fish fries, and attending Elderon baseball games. Ken enjoyed taking his bride to the casino and some travel in the USA. Spending time with his family was very important to Ken and he also enjoyed ‘shooting the breeze’ with friends over a beer (or two!). Ken loved to tease those closest to him and he was always there to lend a hand, whether it be for a needed ride or clearing a driveway, etc. Everyone loved Kenny and will miss him greatly.

Ken is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Rick) Baldocchi of Crystal Lake, IL and a son, Michael (Vicki Lynn) Easker of Neenah, WI; five grandchildren, Jordan (Erin) Easker, Brandon Easker, Cameron Easker, Melody (Jose) Castelan and Matthew Baldocchi and two great-grandchildren, Aisha, and Sofia.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife; parents and siblings, Martha Oxendorf, Mathilda Tomson, Phillip Easker, Emma Malchowski, Daniel Easker, Felix Easker, Marie Gunderson, Chester Easker, Ernest Easker, Irene Kudronowicz, Sally Wojciechowski and Raymond Easker.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon, with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

