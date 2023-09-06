Wausau Pilot & Review

As the oldest dog in the shelter, I can say I’ve seen a lot. I’ve had a few homes in my 14 years but never once expected to find myself in a kennel and without a human. It’s hard to leave behind the comforts of home in exchange for strangers and cement floors but I’ve tried to stay positive. I’ve tried to keep my heart open and my hopes up that I’m not “too old” or “too ugly” for love, especially when there are puppies two kennels down. Staff have assured me that there is someone out there who has been looking for a dog like me and that I am a good boy; that I deserve all the same things that those puppies do. I’m pretty indifferent when it comes to other pets and wouldn’t mind if I had to spend my golden years sharing my home and your affection. I’d prefer not to be around small children and it would be a dream come true if the rest of my years, could be the best years I’ve ever had.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

