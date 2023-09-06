Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Patrick R. Kraft (Krafty)

Patrick R. Kraft (Krafty), 64, Wausau, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2023. He was born November 7, 1958 to Roger L. and Sally T. (Egner) Kraft.

Patrick was a graduate of Wausau East High School in 1977. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps and achieved the rank of Sergeant (ES) before being honorably discharged in 1980. While serving he received a certificate of commendation from the commanding general, 2nd Force Service Support Group and was the first Marine to be the American Flag bearer at Mankato Service Area, Okinawa Japan in 1978.

Upon returning from the Marine Corps he joined his parents in their family dry cleaning business – Kraft Cleaners – until their retirement. He earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from NTC in 1997. He then worked briefly as an accountant, bartended at Loppnow’s and Rib Mountain Golf Course, and worked customer service at Classic Cleaners.

Patrick enjoyed a wide variety of sports, competed in various leagues for Loppnow’s and assisted in coordinating numerous tournaments. He was an avid golfer, playing for many years in the Rib Mountain Golf Leagues.

In 2007, Patrick received the gift of life with a liver transplant from the UW Madison hospital. After his transplant he became associated with the North Central Wisconsin Donate Life organization. He was the treasurer and assisted in their Scavenger Hunts and Ted’s Trek 5k run/walk promoting organ donation. He was also a mentor for liver transplant patients at the UW Madison Transplant Clinic.

Patrick is survived by brother, Keith (Cheryl) Kraft; sister-in-law, Brenda Kraft; niece, Stacy (Mike) Liedl; and nephews, Robert Kraft, Jonathon (Nikki) Kraft and Alex (Paige) Kraft. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brother, Scott Kraft; and nephew, Joe Kraft.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Deacon Peter Burek will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until time of services at the funeral home. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau. Private burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery,Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Patrick Kraft to North Central WI Donate Life, LLC (501c3) at 109 Aspen Grove Lane, Wausau, WI 54403. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Christine K. Hart

Christine Kay Hart, 64, of Athens, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, August 31, 2023 under the care of House of the Dove and Compassus Hospice, Marshfield.

Chris was born November 26, 1958, daughter of the late Gordon and Eldora (Brandt) Giese. On January 21, 1976, Chris married David Hart at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rib Falls. Chris and Dave were blessed with two wonderful children.

Chris graduated from Marathon High School, Marathon, WI. She worked right out of school starting at the Snack Shack in Edgar, WI as a waitress then eventually moving onto Marathon Cheese as a line person for many years before coming home and helping manage the family veal farm (she loved all the little calves, naming every one of them) for 15 years until her health put her on disability.

Chris enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She also enjoyed gardening and watching her outside cats. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, David Hart; two children, John (Amanda) Hart and Jamie (Aaron) Schaetzl; grandchildren, Savannah, Hayden, Sawyer, and expecting baby Schaetzl; sister, Deb Heil; brothers, Steve Giese and Warren (Heidi) Giese; sisters-in-law, Carol Wisniewski, Karen (David) Benna, Linda Drewek, Mary Hanke, and Laurie (Donald) Miller; brothers-in-law, Eric Hack, Donald Hart, Frank Hart, Ervin Hart, Michael (Kelly) Hart, and Rodney (Liz) Hart; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Eldora Giese; father and mother-in-law, Cletus and Katherine Hart; her and David’s twin boys, Korey and David; sister, Char Hack; brothers-in-law, Dennis Hart, Dave Hanke, Steve Drewek, and Gary Heil; and nephews, Rick Hart and Lance Drewek.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 9, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Pastor Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Rib Falls. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at the church. You may view the service online at www.trinityathens.net.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all staff with Aspirus Medford Hospital, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, U.W. Madison Hospital, House of the Dove, and Compassus Hospice for the care and devotion they have all shared with Chris while she was with them.

Lois J. Hackbarth

Lois Joanne Hackbarth, age 93, went to her heavenly home on September 4, 2023. Lois was born August 22, 1930 to the late Martin and Clara (Voege) Kufahl. On September 4, 1948, she married Charles H. (Chuck) Hackbarth and together they raised ten children. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2003.

Faced with many challenges in her life, Lois demonstrated incredible strength and resilience. Most notably, after being stricken with polio in 1952, she had to train herself to use only her left hand. Throughout her life, no matter her circumstances, Lois held firmly to her faith.

An avid Milwaukee Brewers fan, Lois enjoyed doing needlework and other crafts, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and playing games (particularly Scrabble). She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include nine children: Randy (Nancy Long), James (Brenda), Elizabeth (Robert) Herbst, Corinne (Richard Nelson), Thomas (Kathy), Joan (Joseph) Rajkovacz, Gary (Denise), Marjorie (Dean Borcherding) and Charlene (David) Stuewer; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and four brothers Martin (Audrey), Gerald (Lucy), Clifford, and Douglas (Judith). Lois leaves behind many other relatives and friends whose lives she touched with her kind heart and generous spirit.

Besides her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a son, John, and six sisters: Orpha, Mildred, Dorothy Barkus; Lorna Seefeldt; Hazel Anklam and Gertrude Wood.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Pastor David Wetmore will be officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 4 pm- 7 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to The Samaritan’s Purse or Christ Lutheran Church, Wausau.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Acorn Hill Senior Living Community, Mount View Care Center, Riverview Terrace, and Interim Hospice for their excellent care of Lois.

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary, and they shall walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31

Monty R. Schave

Monty R. Schave, 59, of Mosinee, WI, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2023.

He left behind his daughter, Nikita (Dustin), his siblings, David (Marrianne) Schave, Cherie Schave, Kathy Ramm, Brenda (Brian) Miller, Glenn Schave Jr. , Penny (David) Lake and Lori Hartman, many nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Glenn Schave Sr. and Mother, Ruth Hilber. In Monty’s free time he always kept busy. He enjoyed working on vehicles and doing HVAC work. Monty will be missed by many.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

