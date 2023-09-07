MERRILL – The Paper Cities Kennel Club will hold its annual AKC licensed All-Breed Dog Shows and Obedience/Rally Trials Sept. 9 and 10 at the MARC.

Show hours at 1100 Marc Drive for both days are roughly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 100 breeds of dogs will be showcased over the weekend, with about 400 entries each day. The dogs and their owners or handlers come from across the country to compete in events, including obedience and conformation. There will also be a 4- to 6-month-old beginner puppy competition on Sept. 9.

A Pee Wee Class Special Attraction will be held Sept. 10, at about noon. Children 5 to 9 years of age can show their dog or someone else’s dog in a ring with their parent/guardian/responsible adult.

A raffle, to be held Sept. 9, will be open to exhibitors and spectators, with roughly 70 baskets. (Some for dogs and some for people.) Proceeds will go to Gunnar’s Wheels Foundation, which provides wheelchairs to dogs that would otherwise have to be put down, and the Canine Ambassador Program for its bite prevention program.

The public is invited to attend. There is no admission fee. Parking is $5. Strollers are not allowed.

