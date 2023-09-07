The Wisconsin CASA Association announced this week the establishment of a Marathon County CASA program.

The Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates Association champions the needs of abused and neglected children by providing trained volunteers who advocate for a child’s best interests in court. CASA of Marathon County will become the 10th CASA program in Wisconsin and 15th county served by a CASA program. The program is expected to be operational by October.

“There is an incredible need throughout the state for CASA programs and advocates, so we’re very excited to expand into Marathon County,” said Wisconsin CASA Interim Executive Director Melissa Michel in a news release. “In 2022, there were roughly 6,000-7,000 children in Wisconsin who qualified for a CASA, however, only 950 children were served. We are working hard to expand our reach into every Wisconsin county so that, someday soon, all children who need an advocate can be served.”

It takes a collaborative effort involving the courts, social workers, the county and Wisconsin CASA to get a program up and running, said Christy Keele, executive director of CASA of Marathon County, Inc.

“It’s important for Marathon County residents to understand how this program not only benefits foster children, but also provides benefits to everyone living in the county,” Michel said. National studies have shown that a child with a CASA volunteer:

• is more likely to do well in school, less likely to be expelled and have better conduct;

• will spend less time in foster care;

• is less likely to re-enter foster care;

• and is more likely to find a safe, permanent home.

“Not only can CASA make a positive, lasting impact on a child, but it also offers bottom-line benefits to the entire county. In fact, one year of CASA advocacy costs less than one month of foster care,” Michel said.

Recruitment is now underway for CASA of Marathon County board members and people interested in becoming CASA advocates. For more information, contact Christy Keele, ckeele@casaofmarathoncounty.org.