Jeremy Connors, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Alyssa Slocum, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Anthony Lomonte, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2023: Bail jumping, theft
Benjamin Johnson, 48, of Wausau. Aug. 31, 2023: Burglary
Briana Glasel, 42, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2023: Obstructing justice – conspiracy to commit; manufacturing or delivering THC between 200 and 1,000 grams
Nicholas D. Bonham, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2023: Bail jumping
Xou Vue, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine
Timothy Duncan, 35, of Mercer. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting an officer
Teagan Spay, 29, of Weston. Aug. 31, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Erika Henry, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Jamie Hunt, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Casey Corcoran, 41, of Rib Falls. Sept. 5, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation
Wesley D. Burnett, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Dennis Thomas, 77, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2023: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13
Tomas Perez Mendoza, 42, of Marathon. Sept. 1, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child
Michael Meyer, 45, of Eau Claire. Aug. 29, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft