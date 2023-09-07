Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Alyssa Slocum, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Anthony Lomonte, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2023: Bail jumping, theft Benjamin Johnson, 48, of Wausau. Aug. 31, 2023: Burglary Briana Glasel, 42, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2023: Obstructing justice – conspiracy to commit; manufacturing or delivering THC between 200 and 1,000 grams Nicholas D. Bonham, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2023: Bail jumping Xou Vue, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine Timothy Duncan, 35, of Mercer. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting an officer Jeremy Connors, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Teagan Spay, 29, of Weston. Aug. 31, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Erika Henry, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Jamie Hunt, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Casey Corcoran, 41, of Rib Falls. Sept. 5, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation Wesley D. Burnett, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Dennis Thomas, 77, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2023: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 Tomas Perez Mendoza, 42, of Marathon. Sept. 1, 2023: Second-degree sexual assault of a child Michael Meyer, 45, of Eau Claire. Aug. 29, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft

