WAUSAU – Although searching for, identifying and collecting food resources in the wild has gained popularity in recent years, our distant ancestors relied on foraging as a way of life. Gathering wild food can compel a greater awareness of the natural world around us and turn our backyards into a kind of seasonal supermarket.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 8, “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Sam Thayer, an author, speaker and internationally recognized authority on edible wild plants. They discuss foraging and its connection to conservation and sustainable food production systems. A Wausau native who now lives near Superior, Thayer will share tips on how to safely forage for food and what to do with the freshly-grown seasonal produce found in the wild.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

