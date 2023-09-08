WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Month. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the state chamber of commerce – declared September as Chamber of Commerce Month and the local Chamber will spend the entire month bringing attention to the services it provides to members and our community.

Wisconsin is home to more than 265 local chambers, which strengthen the economy, advocate for businesses large and small, provide resources to professionals and connect local communities.

“WMC is thankful for the excellent work our local chambers do each and every day in the state,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. “Wisconsin’s economy and business climate is undoubtedly strengthened by the leadership of our chambers of commerce, and we’re glad to highlight and celebrate their contributions this month.”

Gov. Tony Evers, at the request of the Wisconsin Chambers of Commerce Executives (WCCE), a division of WMC, proclaimed September as Chamber of Commerce Month in Wisconsin.

“Local chambers lead the charge in community growth and are at the forefront of local business development and connection,” shared Dave Eckmann, WCCE Chairman and President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “Chamber of Commerce Month is a great opportunity to recognize their dedication to our state’s overall success.”

To celebrate Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Month, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21 at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The public is invited to attend this event at no cost. The complimentary event will include a presentation by authors James and Deborah Fallows and will be preceded by a VIP networking event to be held in the Great Hall adjacent to the Grand Theater from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This pre-event gathering will include hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail reception with the Fallows and preferred seating for their presentation in the Grand. This networking event is open to both members and non-members for $50. For more information or to register for either the paid or complimentary, visit WausauChamber.com.

The Annual Meeting will also include the debut of the first in a series of five videos produced to highlight central Wisconsin’s workforce challenges and detail how the Chamber is leading the reinvention of the region.

