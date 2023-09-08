Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Teresa L. Johnson

Teresa Lynn Johnson, affectionately known as Teres to her friends, and The Quaaz to her family, was born on September 25, 1973, in Minneapolis, MN. She was the beloved daughter to her mother Susan (Richard), twin sister Jennifer, older brother Chad, nephews Justin and Jackson, and brother-in-law Derek. Teresa was a beacon of strength, grace, and independence, who left a profound impact on everyone she met. She peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by her family and beloved dogs, on September 1, 2023.

Teresa arrived in Wausau, WI from California in the late 90s to be near her maternal grandfather, Sheldon Schoenfeld. She lived with him in his home for several years providing him companionship and love. This was one of the most important and meaningful times in Teresa’s life and showcased the type of dedication and compassion she had for her family.

Teresa was a woman of many talents and passions. She found a permanent position at Wausau Financial Systems, Inc./Deluxe through a temporary employment agency. This position spanned over twenty years and saw her rise from customer care/service to various business analyst positions. Teresa was a dedicated professional, always striving to be the best resource for her clients. She found immense satisfaction in helping her customers. Teresa found the most rewarding part of her career when traveling offsite and collaborating with her colleague, Gail, to solve complex business concerns. In Teresa’s own words “everyone wanted to work with us, we were a great team”.

Outside of her professional life, Teresa loved spending time with family and friends, sharing her home with her two golden doodles, Tulah and Nigel, and two cats, Jade and Nala. Teresa loved sewing, quilting, restoring furniture with chalk paint, gardening, watching favored television shows, movies and listening to music. Her home was a testament to her creativity and love for beauty, invoking a sense of warmth and love to all she welcomed in.

Teresa was known for her wit, humor, and intuitive nature. She was protective of her family and friends, always making them her first priority. Teresa was blunt yet loving and a confidante to many, offering her wisdom and support when they needed it most. Drawing on the events throughout her life, Teresa taught others the value of self-reliance, strength, and grace during times of adversity and life’s challenges. She believed in accepting, forgiving, and loving others for who they are and cherishing the present moment.

Teresa’s life was a celebration of strength, resilience, and love. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Funeral and memorial services will be held on September 16, 22023, in the chapel at the Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, Marathon County, Wisconsin at 9:00 A.M. followed by a private family graveside committal. As we gather to celebrate Teresa’s life, the family requests guests wear a shade of green or purple in honor of her favorite colors. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in Teresa’s name to the Susan G. Komen organization to help find a cure for breast cancer at komen.org. Kindly dedicate this donation on behalf of Teresa L. Johnson.

Teresa Lynn Johnson, a woman of strength, grace, and unwavering love, will be deeply missed. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family along with those she touched.

Roger D. Lutz

Roger Dean Lutz greeted his Lord and Savior early in the morning on September 3, 2023. Born in Topeka, Kansas on January 21, 1953, he was baptized at Hope Lutheran Church in Topeka. At the age of ten, Roger moved with his family from the Berryton home farm to El Segundo, California. He was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, El Segundo, and graduated from Los Angeles Lutheran High School in 1971. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Concordia College, Seward, Nebraska, in 1975. That summer, Roger and Holly Krutz were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward.

Roger began a thirty-five year teaching career at Green Park Lutheran School near St. Louis, Missouri, where he coached soccer, sang in the choir, and served as Sunday School Superintendent at Peace Lutheran Church. After they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, Roger taught at Evergreen Elementary in Kronenwetter for thirty years, until retiring in 2011. He continued his involvement in Christian education, teaching confirmation and Sunday school classes at Mount Olive Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church & School. He sang in the choir and served as an elder. He loved his family faithfully and modeled steadfastness in Christ. During summers and after retirement, he enjoyed driving Holly on her work trips in a series of beloved VWs. A teacher to the end, Roger participated in several clinical studies as part of the excellent care he received for lymphoma. He trusted firmly in God’s promises, and often reminded his family “It is in God’s hands”.

Roger is survived by his wife, Holly; four children, Timothy (Sarah) Lutz of Green Bay; Katherine (Paul) Hein and their children, Silas and Sabine, of Milwaukee; Anna (Wangjie) Lian and their daughter, Willa, of Kenosha; and Elizabeth Lutz of Wausau; brothers Donald (Jeanie); Alan (Nina); sister Karen Lona; sister-in-law Bonnie Ruehs-Lutz; brothers-in-law Jamie (Jennifer Thomas) Krutz; Jeff (Cathy) Krutz; Jonathan (Kimiko) Krutz; Jim (Rose Beck) Krutz and father-in-law, Charles Krutz. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mabel (Phelps) Lutz; brother Marvin; mother-in-law, Mel Krutz; and brother-in-law, Jack Lona. He is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A farewell service of praise and thanksgiving will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart & Fifth Ave, Wausau, WI, preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m. Soli Deo Gloria.

Edna J. Schreier

Edna Jane Schreier was born August 30, 1953 to the late George & Edna (Rajek) Schreier. She passed away on September 5, 2023.

Edna Jane babysat for numerous families in the Marathon area for many years, which she enjoyed.

She then started to work at George’s Market for many years until the store closed. Later in life she got her driver’s license with the help of her brother Richard, and she was off. Edna then started to work for Jan at Kamenick’s Farm and Catering. She worked whenever she could. She was always very helpful and liked by many people.

When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed playing cards at her sister Ruthie’s house with brothers Richard, Joe and Bob along with her sister Dar and some other friends that came by. She liked camping with Jan and her family as well as other friends. She enjoyed an ice-cold Sun Drop, watching wrestling, going to eat breakfast at the Village Inn and once in a while at the Scoop.

Edna Jane is survived by sisters Mary Ellen Volm, Brokaw; Darlene (Ken) Nowitzke, Marathon; Ruth (Ken) Wendt, Mosinee; brothers Richard, Mosinee; Joseph (Maureen) of Rib Mountain; Robert (Lisa Giese), Marathon; David, Mosinee: and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Also survived by sisters-in-law Jenny Schreier of Wausau and Linda Schreier of Weston.

Edna was preceded in death by parents George and Edna Schreier, brothers Gerald, Gary, Jim, Ken, Clifford and John, sisters Elizabeth and Joanie; brother-in-law Richard Volm and sister-in-law Alvina Schreier.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Aspirus Wausau Hospital Cardiac I.C.U. and the hospice unit for the care and devotion shown to Edna while being a patient there. Thank you to all!

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Marathon funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Pat A. Brzezinski

Pat A. Brzezinski, 84, of Bevent, died on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.

Pat was born on November 28, 1938, in the Town of Elderon, the daughter of Edwin and Edna (Bricko) Gorski.

On October 20, 1956, Pat was united in marriage to Daniel Brzezinski. He preceded her in death in December of 1981.

Pat worked as a battery division lead at Johnson Controls for many years. Pat loved being outdoors fishing, watching, and feeding the birds and other critters in her backyard, and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed listening to polka music. Pat was a very talented artist and loved to do crafts and paint. Time spent with family was very important to Pat. Pat’s door was always open to family, friends, and neighbors.

Pat is survived by her children, Pamela (Scott) Stanczyk of Milwaukee, Roman (Jodi) Brzezinski of Jackson, Sandra Bohlen of Waukesha, and Tricia (Tramon Moore) Wright of Milwaukee; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Michael Gorski, Valeria Brzezinski, Karen (Barney) Flees, Edwina Stoltz, and Gail Buchkowski; and special friend, Roger Wright.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel; one great-granddaughter, Alaysha; and special friends, Norbert and Charlie.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of the service at the church. A Rosary will be recited at 830 AM.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

William H. Kleist

William Henry Kleist, “Willie” age 58, passed away on September 2, 2023.

Willie was born on May 21, 1965 to George and Charlene (Gordon) Kleist.

Surviving Willie are his wife, Tina, of Mosinee, daughter Samantha(Matt) Seiser of Wausau and grandchildren, Autumn Seiser and Bowman Seiser. He is further survived by his brother George (Sue) Kleist of Rolling Meadow, IL., his sister, Marilyn of Newport, RI., his sister, Christine (Al) Herman of Watertown, WI, his sister Sandra (Randy) Martin of Merrill, WI and his 2nd Mom, Beverly Kleist of Merrill, WI.

Willie is survived further by his in-laws, Justine and Rick Kummerow of Mosinee, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents George and Charleen (Gordon) Kleist.

Willie graduated from Lakeland Union High School in 1985. His first job was at Wal-mart where he worked for 16 years. Willie left Wal-mart to work at Schofield Auto Collision for a few years. His final endeavor was working at Crystal Finishing for 15 years. When he was younger he worked with his Dad in the auto shop.

In June 15 2001 He married Tina(Pergalski)Kleist and became great step Dad to Sam. They spent 22 wonderful years together. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be gratefully missed. We all love you Willie.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at MWCS.WS.

