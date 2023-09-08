By Shereen Siewert

Members of Wausau’s Ethics Board will consider new rules that hold elected officials and committee members accountable for their actions, with language that aims to strengthen and better define expectations.

In 2022, the Board investigated an ethics complaint against then-City Council Alder Deb Ryan filed by William Harris, an attorney who was on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors. In his complaint, Harris alleged that Ryan tried to interfere with his employment and made false statements about him.

Though the Ethics Board unanimously passed a motion “strongly condemning” Ryan’s actions, they could not take any additional action due to the way the city’s ethics ordinances were written. After finding gaps in Wausau’s ethics code, the group urged the city attorney to review the ordinance and propose changes.

The rewritten ordinance clarifies expectations and makes several additions, among them directing city officials to “avoid conflicts between personal antagonisms and public responsibilities,” according to city documents. That language was missing when the group considered Harris’ complaint.

The new language also forbids officials or employees from using their position to “unlawfully attempt to damage another person.”

Wausau residents can file formal complaints against officials who violate the city’s standards of conduct. When a complaint is filed, the Ethics Board meets to consider the facts of each case. In addition, elected officials, under the new proposed language, can ask the Ethics Board for an advisory opinion.

Robyn DeVos, Calvin Dexter Douglas Hosler, Brian Mason and Kay Palmer are all members of the Ethics Board, which will meet at 3 p.m. Monday at City Hall to discuss the proposed revisions.





Like this: Like Loading...