WESTON – D.C. Everest bled the clock on the final drive and Gabe Golbach booted a 19-yard field goal as time expired to knock off Marshfield 17-14 in a hard-fought Valley Football Association matchup on Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

D.C. Everest led 14-0 at halftime after second-quarter touchdown pass from Logan George to Pierson MacDonald for 33 yards and 6 yards to Blake Bangston.

The score remained the same until the fourth quarter when Marshfield went to its passing game.

Marshfield senior quarterback Adam Gilbertson connected with Brooks Hinson on a 58-yard touchdown 18 seconds into the fourth, and less than three minutes later hit Chris Pohl for a 46-yard score to tie the game at 14-14.

Marshfield forced D.C. Everest to punt late, but the Evergreens executed a perfect one, downing the ball at the 1. The Tigers went three-and-out, giving the ball back to D.C. Everest, which took over on the Marshfield side of the 50 and were able to drive to down to set up the game-winning kick as the clock hit zeros.

D.C. Everest (4-0, 2-0 Valley Football Association) plays at Stevens Point (3-1, 2-0 VFA) next Friday, Sept. 15, in a battle of undefeated VFA squads. Marshfield (1-3, 1-1 VFA) returns home to play the other unbeaten conference squad, Wausau West (4-0, 2-0 VFA) on Sept. 15. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Evergreens 17, Tigers 14

Marshfield 0 0 0 14 – 14

D.C. Everest 0 14 0 3 – 17

Second Quarter

DC – Pierson MacDonald 33 pass from Logan George (Gabe Golbach kick), 5:14.

DC – Blake Bangston 6 pass from George (Golbach kick), 1:12.

Fourth Quarter

M – Brooks Hinson 58 pass from Adam Gilbertson (Keegan Fredrick kick), 11:42.

M – Chris Pohl 46 pass from Gilbertson (Fredrick kick), 9:07.

DC – Golbach 19 field goal, 0:00.

Records: Marshfield 1-3, 1-1 Valley Football Association; D.C. Everest 4-0, 2-0 Valley Football Association.

