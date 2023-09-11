Wausau Pilot & Review

PRESS RELEASE – A special group of people in the Wausau area can’t wait for cold conditions and a sheet of ice.

They’re the members of the Wausau Curling Club, who began signing up for the 2023-24 curling season this week. The club’s ice-making crew will start up the compressors at the Wausau Curling Center on Sept. 14 and begin the lengthy and careful process of making and marking eight perfect sheets of curling ice.

The official start of the curling season will be Friday, Oct. 13, when members gather for the “First Rock” event.

League play gets underway officially on Oct. 26 and runs through the first week of March.

The club plans an active season with new curlers invited to learn the game at “Learn to Curl” sessions on Saturdays, Oct. 14 and 21. New leagues have been designed especially for new curlers who need to gain experience before joining more senior leagues.

A full calendar of bonspiels is also scheduled, kicked off by the popular Supper Club event, Nov. 10-12. Other season highlights include the under-18 national qualifying event and the Kringle-Jingle stick bonspiel in December. The Highlanders event for women, the Tietge high school bonspiel, and the Wisconsin state senior men’s championships will follow in January.

In February, the club will host the Wisconsin state high school championships , the Badger State Winter Games, and the Men’s Invitational bonspiel .

The season closes in March with the Silver Spoon bonspiel for newcomers, and the club championships.

“We look forward to welcoming our returning curlers, who can start registering on Sept. 11,” said club president Scott Gorichs. “And we are eager to welcome new curlers at our Learn to Curl events in October” (see www.wausaucurling.org. Click on Learn to Curl).

“Curling has been popular in the Wausau area for over 100 years. We’re eager to get another season underway,” Gorichs said.

He said the local club recovered nicely last year from the COVID-affected seasons, and was anticipating further growth this year. Gorichs said there are curling opportunities for people of all ages—from youngsters and school students, to senior citizens who use a push stick to propel the curling stones.

The Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side

