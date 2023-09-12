WAUSAU – The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin will offer caregivers a free, six-week class called Powerful Tools for Caregivers beginning in October.

This program is designed to help family caregivers explore how to reduce the stress, guilt, anger and depression that can often accompany long-term caregiving and implement tools to care for themselves, improve time management and communication skills.

The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 3 through Nov. 7, at Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, 2600 Stewart Ave., Suite 25, Wausau.

Preregistration is required. Call 888-486-9545 for more information or to register.

