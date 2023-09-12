A local network- and community-building organization will host its first Mosaic Inspired event in November.

An evening inspired to learn, connect, support and celebrate, this Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin event will include keynote speaker, Dan Terrio, Milwaukee County diversity and inclusion manager, a dance performance from 4-H Folklore Dance Group, presentation of the Mosaic Vision award and “Premiere of Cultural Threads: Expressing Identity Through Traditional Clothing.”

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.

The “Cultural Threads” project uses local textile artists to create authentic traditional clothing to display on dolls to educate, experience and celebrate cultures represented in Marathon County and the surrounding north central Wisconsin region. The exhibit, which includes more than 30 dolls, will tour various places in north central Wisconsin.

Tickets for the Wausau event cost $40 through Oct. 18; $45 thereafter.

To register, visit https://mosaicinspired.eventbrite.com.

