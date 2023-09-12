Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic soccer team remained undefeated after a 10-0 rout of Gresham/Bowler on Monday at Newman Catholic High School.

Evan Zubke had a hat trick, and Lucas Erdman and Noah Martin each scored twice for Newman Catholic, which is now 4-0 overall and in the Central Wisconsin Conference.

Nolyn Lindner, Lillian Bodenheimer and Bennett Christopherson also scored a goal for Newman. Martin had two assists, and Bodenheimer, Christopherson, Erdman and Zubke all had one assist in the win.

The Cardinals are back in action Tuesday at home against Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis with a match starting at 5 p.m. before a matchup against Marshfield Columbus Catholic at Griese Park in Marshfield on Thursday at 5 p.m. Newman and Columbus are tied for first place in the CWC at 4-0.

