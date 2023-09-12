WAUSAU – The Grand Theater has expanded its rush ticket offer to educators, first responders and SNAP card-holders. Before this season, the offer was limited to students and military personnel who have long qualified for these steeply discounted tickets available at the door one hour before showtime.

“We are thrilled to expand our rush ticketing program,” said Grand Theater Executive Director Sean Wright. “Ensuring that the arts are accessible to all is a key component of our mission and we are excited to offer the opportunity to attend amazing performances at a discounted price for our community.”

Most shows in The Grand’s 2023/24 season will offer a rush discount if tickets remain. Patrons must present their qualifying ID (school ID, military/veteran ID, SNAP card, municipal ID, etc.) to receive the rush ticket price.

Tickets can be as low as $10 and almost always at least 50 percent below regular price. Cost will vary based on artist contracts. There will be a limit of one rush ticket per show per qualifying purchaser.

This expansion is part of The Grand’s enhanced efforts to bring the performing arts to more people in the community.

The Grand’s 2023/24 Season begins Sept. 12 with Leonid & Friends, the Chicago tribute band whose members all hail from Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Rush tickets for $10 will be available if any seats remain as of 6:30 p.m. (one hour prior to the performance).

About rush tickets

What shows will offer rush tickets? Most Grand Theater-presented shows and some shows brought in by outside presenters offer rush tickets if a show is not sold out. If possible, The Grand will announce a specific show’s rush ticket details on Facebook, Instagram or grandtheater.org several hours before showtime. People can also call the Ticket Office at 715-842- 0988 on weekdays 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Can rush tickets be reserved in advance? Discounted rush tickets can be purchased only in person at the door starting one hour before the performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

Can I buy more than one rush ticket to a show? Rush tickets are limited to one per eligible purchaser.

For questions about rush tickets, contact the Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 during office hours weekdays 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. or email info@grandtheater.org.

