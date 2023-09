WAUSAU – Wausau’s Washington Street between First and Fourth streets will be closed for the installation of utilities at the intersection of Third Street and Washington Street beginning Sept. 13, the city announced today.

Additionally, Third Street, between Washington Street and Jefferson Street, will not be accessible to vehicle traffic during this time. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on all streets.

The roadway is expected to reopen for traffic by the end of the day, Sept. 13.

Like this: Like Loading...