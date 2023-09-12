Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Aaron and Heidi Clark announce the birth of their son Braxton Jon, born at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023. Braxton weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces.
Nathan OKeefe and Heather Kummerow announce the birth of their daughter Scarlett Rae, born at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 8, 2023. Scarlett weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
David Sixtos and Rebecca Roberts announce the birth of their son Artemis Evander, born at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023. Artemis weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Aaron and Kerrin Beyersdorff announce the birth of their son Rohm Lee, born at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 2023. Rohm weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.
Cole Thatcher and Laurie McCanna announce the birth of their son Carson River, born at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 8, 2023. Carson weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Bradley Duebler and Calli Hohensee announce the birth of their son Theodore Bradley, born at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 7, 2023. Theodore weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.