MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that their first chance this year to pursue deer begins Sept. 16 with the opening of archery and crossbow seasons. The two seasons run through Jan. 7, 2024, except in the 31 counties that have extended seasons open until Jan. 31, 2024.

The early archery and crossbow seasons are a great opportunity for hunters to harvest antlerless deer before they change their patterns and experience additional hunting pressure during the gun deer season. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties.

Hunter Safety

Just like hunting with a firearm, archery and crossbow hunters should always remember these safety tips:

Always practice TAB-K.

Always wear a safety harness in a tree stand.

Use three points of contact when going into or out of the stand.

Use a haul line to bring the unloaded bow or crossbow into the stand.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Operate any ATVs or UTVs soberly and responsibly.

GameReg

As a reminder, all harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered using GameReg online, by phone or at a participating registration station.

Hunter Resources

The DNR also reminds hunters of the online resources available on the DNR’s Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours and other useful resources, the public can find a list of the public lands open to hunting using the Public Access Lands webpage.

Like this: Like Loading...