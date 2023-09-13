Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Elaine A. Hoff

Elaine Hoff, age 92, passed away on September 10, 2023 at Rennes Health and Rehab.

Elaine was born April 24, 1931 in Merrill, WI to Paul and Esther Zastrow. Elaine married Harry Hoff on September 11, 1948 in Waukon IA.

Elaine was employed for many years as a CNA at Marathon County Heath Care Center. She enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together and watching games shows . She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by Paul Zastrow (Father), Esther Zastrow (Mother), Harry Hoff (Spouse).

Alfred Zastrow (Brother), Delores Leck (Sister), Susan Klopotek (Daughter)

She is survived by her sister Judith Neilson (Russell), son David Hoff Sr. (Connie), daughter Katherine Wilton (Craig), Grandsons David Hoff Jr (Stacey), Joseph Hoff (Ria), Payden Wilton, and great grandchildren Ethan Hoff, Malia Hoff, Hailey Hoff and Jasmine Hoff.

Visitation will be held Saturday September 16, 2023 from 9:00 am to 11:00 with service to follow at Helke Funeral Home in Wausau WI.

Ruth A. Reinicke

Ruth A. Reinicke, 102, of Wausau, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Wausau Manor.

Ruth was born in Lancaster, Minnesota on May 9, 1921, to parents Paul and Bertha (Pagel) Ninnemann. She married LeRoy Reinicke in Wausau on May 8, 1943.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelby (Aaron) Waraksa; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Jean Ninnemann. She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Reinicke; parents, Paul and Bertha Ninnemann; brothers, Harold, Marvin, Clarence and Melvin; sisters, Marcella Kell and Ethel Wischmeyer; and great-grandson, Noah Salyers.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Avenue, Schofield. Rev. Jim Gates will officiate the service. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Dorothy E. Frana

Dorothy Edith Frana, age 95, passed away peacefully on Augusts 26, 2023. Dorothy was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 13, 1928, to Walter and Ida Schattschneider. She married Louis Frana on June 18, 1953, in Milwaukee and was sadly widowed on March 23, 1963

She is survived by her three children: Mary (Jeff) Musson, Mark (Nancy) Frana and David Frana. Dorothy loved and enjoyed her 8 grandchildren; Nicholas (Emily) Musson, Jacob Musson and David (Marie) Musson; Kristin (Bill) Roll, Lauren (Brent) Loberg, Marcus (Amy) Frana, Alexandra and Erica Frana, and her 14 great grandchildren; Rory, Shay, Grady, Leeland, Everett, Xavier, Carsten, Kelton, Kienna, Body, Lilah, Beckett, Makenna, and Cashton; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Louis Frana, her parents Walter and Ida Schattschneider and her siblings Ernst Schattschneider, Florence (Glen) Keuler, Gladys (Rudy) Werner and Mabel (Pembroke) Vine.

After losing her husband at a young age and having three young children to raise, Dorothy went back to school and received her teaching degree from UW Milwaukee. She worked for the New Berlin Public School system as a second-grade teacher until she retired in 1993. She was loved by all her students.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful trips around the USA, Canada, England and Australia. But more than that, she loved spending time at her family lake home in Three Lakes, Wisconsin where her father had bought property in 1945 and it has remained in the family since. She spent long summers there with her children, then in later years watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren swim in the lake. It will forever be a place of loving memories.

Dorothy will be remembered as a gentle soul, always willing to help others and not expecting recognition or reward. She was so proud of her family, and they were always the center of her life. She never complained. She always had a smile. She would end her conversations and goodbyes with ” I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”. Dorothy had a long life well lived. She will be dearly missed by a large and loving family.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 South 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in her name.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Park in Milwaukee… next to her husband.

James E. Low Jr.

James E. (Jim) Low, Jr., 82, died suddenly at his home in Wausau, WI on Sunday, September 10, 2023. His wife, Sharon, was by his side. He was born October 2, 1940 in Kenosha, WI, son of the late James Sr. and Sarah (Campbell) Low. He grew up farming in Harvard, IL; attended Loras College in Dubuque, IA and Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, WI. On August 28, 1965 he married Sharon Runger in Rushford, Minnesota.

Jim joined the Crooks Law Firm in 1965 and he and Sharon made their life (and life-long friendships) in Wausau, where together they raised 5 children. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He truly made all those around him feel welcomed and valued.

Professionally, Jim dedicated 55 years of his life to the practice of law at what became Crooks, Low and Connell, S.C. He truly loved his work and kept that passion throughout his career. He held deep convictions about the value of each person and the importance of service that fueled his interactions with all of his clients.

When not in the office, Jim enjoyed making time for traditions like annual family vacations in Door County with dear friends, (the Taylor family) hosting the kids and their families at Christmas, and bird hunting in South Dakota with family, friends, and his beloved labs. Jim loved the outdoors and what they yielded, from daily walks with Sharon, to time on Lake Wausau, to the camaraderie of deer hunting and fishing trips. You could also find him at the card table, playing Bridge and catching up with all the Bridge Group Couples. He had such a zest for life.

Jim loved people… so much so that we couldn’t go anywhere without allowing for extra conversation time! You could always count on Jim for an engaging conversation, a smile that lit up the room, or a forecast of the Packers season. He was always happy to share the latest news from the Wall Street Journal… or a good manhattan. Jim found special joy in time spent with family and long-time friends, and cherished those relationships. Most of all, though, he provided a model of kindness, generosity and respect for all of us to follow.

Jim was an engaged person who not only continued to read and learn throughout his life, but to take action as a community volunteer. He made especially deep commitments to the Wausau Noon Optimist Club and to his faith community, St. Matthew Catholic Church.

In more recent years, Jim and Sharon enjoyed the new flexibility of his brief retirement , including celebration of their 58th wedding anniversary. Whether Jim was at-the-wheel sharing a drive through the countryside, or getting a long-overdue lesson in the kitchen, there was enjoyment in being able to do and explore together.

The morning Jim passed was “the perfect morning.” He and Sharon attended Mass together, had breakfast with dear friends, went for a walk, and started working around the house. It was then that the Lord called him quickly.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Low; children, Tim Low, Tom Low, Mike (Lisa) Low, Ann (Tim) Flynn, Katie (Curt) Coudron; and grandchildren Jack Flynn, Olivia Flynn (fiance, Tristen Plagge), Sean Flynn, Matthew Low, Abbie Low, Ethan Coudron, and Owen Coudron; siblings, Mary Grover, Jean Lynch; sister-in-law, Carol Runger; many beloved nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bernard Low; and in-laws, Bonnie Low, Phil Grover, Richard Lynch, Donald Runger, and Roger Runger.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial in his honor to the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin or St. Matthew Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Geraldine M. Banz

Geraldine ‘Jerrie’ Margaret Banz, 80, of Mosinee, passed away September 6th while under the fine care of Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon and Interim Healthcare Hospice of Wausau.

Jerrie was born in Goodrich, WI, on March 22nd, 1943, to parents Sylvester and Bernice Endres. At 3 years of age her family moved to Athens, WI. In 1961 she married the love of her life, Stephen R. Banz, and moved to Mosinee where she resided until her death.

She was a caring and nurturing person who loved her family dearly. Jerrie also loved nature, birds especially. She liked gardening, maintaining a large garden of flowers and vegetables for many years. She was a published poet and was elected to The International Poetry Hall of Fame.

Jerrie is survived by her husband, Stephen; four children, Steven (Debbie) Banz, Deanna (Ben) Ryde, Bill (Melissa) Banz and Heidi Siehr (Scott Lange): eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Sylvester (Janice) Endres and Allan (Virginia) Endres; sister-in-law Eleanor Endres and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters.

A celebration of Jerrie’s life will be held at a later date to be announced in The Mosinee Times and on Facebook.

Jerrie will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers or gifts consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may bed expressed at MWCS.WS

