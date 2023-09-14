(Wausau) The Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization based in Wausau will fly 107 Vietnam and 4 Korea Era veterans from central and northern Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that honor their service on Monday, September 25, 2023. It’s the organization’s 45th flight since the first Never Forgotten Honor Flight took place April 27, 2010.

62 guardians will accompany the vets on the one-day round trip that departs Central Wisconsin Airport at 6:30 a.m. and is scheduled to return at approximately 10 p.m. The public is invited to the Central Wisconsin Airport to welcome the veterans home Monday night, and Honor Flight officials recommend arriving no later than 8:30 p.m. Free parking for those welcoming these veterans home will be provided. Never Forgotten Honor Flight (NFHF) veteran alumni are encouraged to wear their NFHF-issued clothing (hat, shirt or windbreaker) for the welcome home ceremony.

After Monday’s trip, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight will have flown 4,297 veterans to Washington, D.C. All veterans that served prior to 7 May 1975 are encouraged to submit an application (via our web site, or calling 715.573.8519). The only criteria for veterans to qualify for an Honor Flight is to have served (active duty, reserves or national guard) prior to 7 May 1975, regardless of WHERE they served.

Veterans receive a free round-trip flight, and guardians pay $500 for the opportunity to accompany one, two or three veterans on the trip. Veterans and guardians interested in taking a future Honor Flight must complete an application at: www.neverforgottenhonorflight.com or contact the organization at 715.573.8519.

The veterans are selected based upon the order in which their applications are received and the conflict they served in. Preference is given to World War II Era veterans, then Korea Era Veterans and then Vietnam era veterans. Veterans who are terminally ill, regardless of when they served in those three eras, are given top preference.

Guardians should be 18-69 years old and able to lend physical assistance to the veterans (cannot be a spouse or “significant other”. Veteran and guardian applications can be completed online or mailed to Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Drive, #234, Wausau, WI 54401.

North Central Wisconsin’s Never Forgotten Honor Flight is the nation’s 77th regional hub and one of five Wisconsin Honor Flight hubs. The Wausau-based organization was certified by the National Honor Flight Network office in Springfield, Ohio on December 11, 2009.

