Once again as the leaves start to change in Wisconsin and the fall colors begin to emerge, Wausau Pilot & Review is including a Fall Color Report to help plan your weekend road trips.

The Fall Color Report, from Travel Wisconsin, makes it easy to find the best fall color for your autumn adventures with friends and family. Scroll through counties in our widget, below, or just head to our home page anytime for quick access.

We want to feature YOUR fall photos in an upcoming story. Send your best in JPG format to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with your name, age, city and any location details you’d like us to include.

With real-time updates in all 72 counties of the state, this map of Wisconsin shows you where and when to experience spectacular fall color throughout the season. Check predicted peak dates, see up-to-date color percentages, and watch as the colors march from north to south. No other Wisconsin fall color resource is as comprehensive or timely.

Remember: fall color only lasts a few weeks. Don’t miss out on Wisconsin’s majestic fall scenery and the gorgeous hues of our autumn leaves!