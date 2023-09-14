Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Tanner Kratochvil, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2023: Failure to update sex offender registry information, possession of THC between 1,000 and 2,500 grams with intent to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime Melissa Kratochvil, 40, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2023: Possession of THC between 1,000 and 2,500 grams with intent to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime Bee Yang, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Donald Lipka, 47, of Schofield. Sept. 11, 2023: Bail jumping, third-offense OWI Jose Fermin, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000; bail jumping Tyasia J. Payton, 18, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; battery by prisoners Michael Kubowski, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 11, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Brandon Mercier, 37, of New Richmond. Sept. 11, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI Coven Sullivan, 26, of Marshfield. Initial appearance Sept. 13, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Brandon Weyeer, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2023: Possession of psiolocin with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child Touly Lor, 34, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC – second offense or greater Kylie R. Baker, 20, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2023: Possession of psiolocin with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child Alvis Winters, 37, of Wausau. Initial appearance Sept. 12, 2023: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation Jeremy T. Connors, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 13, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Robert J. Brannan, 23, of Merrill. Sept. 8, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Anna Stephanie-Douangpoupha, 39k of Wausau. Sept. 8, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia Bren J. Westerdyk, 40, of Wausau. Sept. 12, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, second or subsequent offense James Buchli, 27, of Merrill. Sept. 12, 2023: Bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, battery Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 38. Sept. 11, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, obstructing an officer

