STEVENS POINT – Celebrate Hispanic culture at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with events marking Hispanic Heritage Month.

A Drag Queen Loteria bingo game will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 with free food and prizes and host Kawaii Canary. Tickets are $10 for the community and $2 for university students, staff and faculty. Kids are free with an adult ticket.

Salsa and bachata dance lessons will be offered from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center (DUC), 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. No prior dance experience is needed. Tickets are $15 per person or $20 per couple. UW-Stevens Point alumni Kyle Thao and Annabelle Xiong will teach the basics of Latinx dances followed by a dance social.

Celebración Hispana will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Laird Room of the DUC. The event will offer performances, drag queens, vendors and food. The event admission is $10 for the general public, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger. Learn more by contacting lsa@uwsp.edu.

Oscar Mireles

Keynote speaker Oscar Mireles, an educator, writer and arts advocate from Madison, will give a presentation, “Becoming a Leader and Building on Your Strength,” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in Room 221 in the Noel Fine Arts Center. A meet and greet will be held afterward in the NFAC Courtyard until 6:30 p.m.

Mireles’ keynote concludes the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and is the kickoff of the DCA Diversity and Inclusion Signature Events, which are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact dca@uwsp.edu.

About Oscar Mireles

Mireles is the executive director of Omega School in Madison, where he has helped provide GED preparation and adult basic education services to young adults for the past 29 years. A published poet, he served as Poet Laureate for the City of Madison.

He also is the founder of LOUD, Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development, a statewide Latino arts organization, and co-founder of Art Party, an arts networking group. He is a board member of several Madison area organizations, and has won numerous awards for his service, including the Dane County Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award.

