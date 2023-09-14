WAUSAU – Bird lovers and art lovers who visit the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum’s “Birds in Art” exhibition on Sept. 23 can enjoy a free workshop on how to prevent migrating birds from colliding with home windows.

Attendees will receive a free window treatment kit, a native cardinal flower to plant and feed hummingbirds next summer, and the chance to win bird-related prizes.

North American bird populations have declined significantly over the past 50 years and birds colliding with windows is a major threat, the Woodson said in a news release. Nearly 1 billion birds die every year in the U.S. after colliding with windows, nearly half of them home windows.

The “Birds in Art” exhibition is open noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at the museum, 700 N. 12th St. in Wausau. The workshop begins at 1 p.m. in the museum’s lower-level classroom.

Attendees will receive a free box of Feather Friendly window markers, while supplies last. Feather Friendly tape is applied to the outside of windows and when the backing is removed, leaves behind an unobtrusive grid of dots that help make the glass visible to birds.

