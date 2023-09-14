Dear editor,
A definition of the Yiddish term chutzpah is “arrogant gall” or “a lot of nerve”. I think of that each Labor Day when I view anti-labor Republicans participating prominently in the local Labor Day parade.
Let’s start with Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. In 1935, Democratic Senator Robert Wagner introduced to the Senate the National Labor Relations Act, a new federal agency to enforce employee rights. The Wagner Act became law despite fierce Republican opposition. In 1938, Democrats passed the Fair Labor Standards Act, which limited child labor, set a minimum wage, mandated a shorter workweek and set overtime pay for longer shifts. Again this was passed despite Republican opposition. With scant Republican support, by the 1940’s five eight- hour days became the standard workweek.
Now let’s jump ahead to Wisconsin. In 1959, Wisconsin proudly was the first state in the nation to allow its public employees the right to form unions to represent them and bargain wages, hours and working conditions.
Soon after Wisconsin workers in the private sector were in the cross hairs, with an anti-labor “Right to Work” (for less) bill, passed by the same anti-labor Wisconsin Republican legislature.
Dave Wille of Wausau
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.