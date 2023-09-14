Dear editor,

A definition of the Yiddish term chutzpah is “arrogant gall” or “a lot of nerve”. I think of that each Labor Day when I view anti-labor Republicans participating prominently in the local Labor Day parade.

Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is a yearly celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. These very achievements have been opposed tooth and nail by the Republican Party. Much like their national colleagues who voted against the Biden infrastructure bill and then turned around in their home district to campaign on what “they” did for their constituents, these Wausau-area Republicans turn out to celebrate the achievements of American workers, even though their party has stood as a roadblock to virtually all of these same achievements.

Let’s start with Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. In 1935, Democratic Senator Robert Wagner introduced to the Senate the National Labor Relations Act, a new federal agency to enforce employee rights. The Wagner Act became law despite fierce Republican opposition. In 1938, Democrats passed the Fair Labor Standards Act, which limited child labor, set a minimum wage, mandated a shorter workweek and set overtime pay for longer shifts. Again this was passed despite Republican opposition. With scant Republican support, by the 1940’s five eight- hour days became the standard workweek.

Now let’s jump ahead to Wisconsin. In 1959, Wisconsin proudly was the first state in the nation to allow its public employees the right to form unions to represent them and bargain wages, hours and working conditions.

In 2011, newly elected Republican Gov. Scott Walker, despite never running on the issue, quickly proposed Act 10, legislation designed to kill public employee unions and strip away public workers’ rights. Despite large worker protests and a trip out of state by our Democratic state senators to halt the legislation, the newly elected Republican legislature jammed the monstrosity through late in the evening. I know. I was quite literally there as an observer in “the room where it happened.”

Soon after Wisconsin workers in the private sector were in the cross hairs, with an anti-labor “Right to Work” (for less) bill, passed by the same anti-labor Wisconsin Republican legislature.

Yes, it takes a lot of chutzpah for these characters to make an appearance in our Labor Day Parade.

Dave Wille of Wausau

