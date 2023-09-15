Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau business is Tommy’s Express Car Wash, which opened its first metro location in December 2019 in Weston. The Wausau location, on Bridge Street, opened in July 2020.

General Manager Corey Heinz

Corey Heinz, general manager of Tommy’s Express in Wausau and Weston, said that compared with traditional car washes Tommy’s employs custom, state-of-the art technology that is faster, safer and performs better.

Its facilities are designed and built with considerations to reduce energy consumption and water use, optimizing each wash for a sparkling clean finish.

The Tommy’s story began in 1969, when Jun and Sonny Essenburg launched their first quality car wash with a dual rollover system in Holland, Mich. From there, the team expanded with new locations and in the 1980s, Jun and Tom Essenburg built and opened a car wash that was the first to incorporate the integrated flight deck system, which still grounds Tommy Car Wash designs today.

Wisconsin drivers understand the need for regular car washing, especially as winter approaches. Snow, sand and salt can wreak havoc on any vehicle but with a Tommy’s Express membership, drivers can enjoy unlimited washing to make car cleaning a regular part of their routine. Payments, plans and vehicles can all be managed through the app, and the tunnel and fast pay lanes make getting the best wash quick and easy.

When you pull into the app lane, cameras positioned behind your vehicle scan your license plate and detect the license plate number in seconds.Don’t want a membership? You can certainly pay as you go – but if you sign up in the app, new guests are given a free month of the unlimited number one WORKS wash membership. Once you’ve joined the club, you can manage your payment method, add more cars to wash and get support when you need it.

If you wash your twice a month, it pays to be an unlimited Tommy Club member because it pays for itself after just two washes, Heinz said.

The exterior wash is all automated, and you never need to leave your vehicle. But afterward, be sure to stop and use their high-powered vacs to keep the interior clean as well, with new Detail Kits now available.

Heinz said Tommy’s Express in Wausau and Weston prides itself on community involvement. This summer, their team visited many random businesses handing out employee appreciation ‘free wash’ cards and had two days of health care appreciation in which anyone in the industry received a free wash.

Be sure to watch for the annual Tunnel of Terror event, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 27-28 from 7 to 10 p.m. where anyone can have a vehicle washed for $20, with a portion given back to a local theater group.

Connect with Tommy’s Express to keep your vehicle in the best and cleanest condition year round. Click here to learn more about their local pricing, and download the Tommy’s Express app to get started with a free month today!

Locations:

Weston: 1611 Schofield Ave.

Wausau: 102 West Bridge St.

Love your ride by learning all about Tommy’s Express on their website.

