WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will present in September its annual tour through a local cemetery to bring to life the community’s past.

“Voices From the Past: An Historical Walk Through Restlawn Memorial Park” will be held on Sept. 24. Held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, the first tour leaves at 11 a.m., and the last tour begins at 2 p.m.

During a guided tour through the cemetery, costumed reenactors will tell stories from Marathon County’s past.

In this first year touring Restlawn, reenactors will highlight the stories of a prominent local business owner, a pioneering female baseball player, a Prohibition-era lawman, and several other figures who helped make Wausau into the strong community that it was then and has become.

If you go

What: “Voices From the Past: A Discovery Walk Through Restlawn Memorial Park”

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 (last tour at 2 p.m.)

Where: Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy St., Wausau

More information: Suggested donation $5 per person. No advance reservations. Rain or shine. For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

