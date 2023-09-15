STEVENS POINT – An international multidisciplinary collective of artists called Take Me to the River will offer a variety of Stevens Point events beginning the week of Sept. 20, through a partnership between the city and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The guest artist residency is designed to engage students from kindergarten through 12th grade, university students, faculty and the community in the celebration of water and its profound impact on the region.

Events themed Healing Waters are planned for five days, Sept. 20-24, and include painting and drawing workshops, as well as classes in music composition and dance composition. Community art exhibits, lectures, concerts and performances will be held at Bukolt Lodge and Riverfront Art Gallery, both on the Wisconsin River.

The public is invited to a gallery opening reception and concert starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, on campus at the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. The artwork at Carlsten Gallery will feature original “Healing Waters” works from visiting artists, followed by a 7:30 p.m. concert at Michelsen Hall.

More public events take place Sept. 24 at Bukolt Lodge, including a pop-up art gallery, a Native American celebration of water with a drumming circle, a lecture on “A River and A Place Remembered” and a concert.

UW-Stevens Point art alumna Judy Jashinsky, ’70, is a founding member of Take Me to the River. The group engages communities and creates exhibitions around exploring one’s connection to water and importance of preserving it. Jashinsky proposed the theme Healing Waters inspired by Wallace Nichols, marine biologist and author of the book, “Blue Mind,” which focuses on the “benefits of being in, on, under, or simply near water.” Nichols plans to attend events held on Sept. 23.

A complete list of activities and information on all events, can be found at www.uwsp.edu/cofac/healing-water.

Like this: Like Loading...