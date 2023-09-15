Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Gerard M. Milanowski

Gerard M. Milanowski, 62, Wausau passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his home.

Gerard was born September 9, 1960 in Wausau, son of the late Anthony and Betty Jane (Krebs) Milanowski Sr.

He attended Newman High School in Wausau. Over the years he had various jobs and owned Gerard’s Bar in downtown Wausau.

Music was Gerard’s passion and he loved playing the guitar. He was the lead guitarist and singer of the band Deuce Coupe, Kontra and other bands. Gerard also enjoyed watching NASCAR and collecting die cast cars along with being an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his siblings, Anthony (Sandy) Milanowski Jr., Hatley, Charles (Barbara) Milanowski, Rio Linda, CA., Rosanne (Richard) Snow, Wausau; many nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eugene Milanowski; and Sister, Edith Marcia Milanowski.

A Private Memorial Service will be held with a burial at Saint Michael Cemetery in Wausau.

Jose F. Mejia II

Jose F. Mejia II, 74, Wausau, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 22, 1949 in Mexico, son of the late Jose F. and Juana (Duenez) Mejia. On June 3, 1978, he married the love of his life, Pamela Weso.

Survivors include, his wife, Pamela, three children, Carmen Mejia, Jose F. Mejia III and Alicia Plautz; nine grandchildren, Phylisha, Tabitha, Olivia, Amaya, Cesar, Jordan, Carlos, Javier and Thalia; three brothers, Mario, Arturo and Marcelino and two sisters, Gloria and Catalina.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rosario.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will officiate. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services all at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Howard J. Curtis

Howard J. Curtis, 89, formerly of Tigerton, died on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at The Pines, Clintonville, under the care of Promedica Hospice Services.

Howard was born on September 9, 1934, in the town of Morris, Shawano County, to Alton and Bessie (Hull) Curtis. On April 3, 1954, Howard was united in marriage to Joan Wieland in Wittenberg.

Howard was formerly employed at Marathon Electric, retiring after 43 years. After retirement, Howard built a cabin on the property in 1997. He liked playing his accordian and played at many dances and parties. He liked playing cards, with sheepshead being his favorite.

The family spent lots of time camping and had special times in Tomahawk. He loved his animals and enjoyed taking care of them. The couple loved traveling in the motor home and visited every state. Howard enjoyed teasing the grandkids and cherished the time with his family, especially the grandkids.

Howard is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Deborah Linke of Wittenberg and James (Lori) Curtis of Marion; five grandchildren, Trisha (Carl) Enzenbach, Amanda (Tim) Weldius, Kyle (Jenna) Resch, Matthew (fiancé Krista) Curtis and Lindsey (Al) Lautenschlager; six great grandchildren, Kaylie, Hannah, Hallie, Eva, Caroline and Laney and a brother-in-law, Ron Ashenbrenner; special friends, Paul and Kris Stewart.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Ashenbrenner; son-in-law, Robert Linke; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11 AM until the time of service, at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Roman R. Reuter

Roman Raymond Reuter, age 82, of Edgar passed away on Sept 12, 2023. He was born to the late Raymond and Anna (Vogl) on August 2, 1941.

He is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth Reuter, Marvin (Nancy) Reuter and sister Doris (Vincent) Folz, nephews Kevin (Amenia) Folz, Todd Folz, Brian Folz, Paul (Tanya) Reuter and his niece Amy Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Lisa Gunger.

Roman was an outdoorsman and loved working with his hands. He spent many years at the Edgar Sawmill, then drove milk truck before returning to the family farm and was a dairy farmer for 30 plus years.

Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 125074 Co. Rd U, Edgar on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

