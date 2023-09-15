Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West volleyball team picked up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference victory of the season with a 3-0 sweep of Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night at West High School.

The Warriors won 25-10, 25-23, 25-10, to even their WVC record at 1-1. Rapids drops to 0-3.

Grace Huggenvik led the Warriors with nine assists, two solo blocks, three block assists, five aces and two kills. Brooke Schaefer made 25 serves while also contributing seven assist, Alli Schauls added five kills, and Addy Vaughn led the West defense with nine digs.

The Warriors head to the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet on Saturday at Marshfield where they will face Merrill, Stevens Point and Wausau East. Play begins at 9 a.m.

