Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The D.C. Everest football team fell behind by two touchdowns early in the game and couldn’t recover, losing to Stevens Point 28-16 in a Valley Football Association matchup Friday night at Goerke Field.

Braylon Smola had a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter, covering 43 and 12 yards, to give Stevens Point (4-1, 2-1 VFA) a quick 14-0 lead.

D.C. Everest (4-1, 2-1 VFA) battled back as Logan George threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Logan George and Gabe Golbach kicked a 26-yard field goal, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 14-10 by halftime.

George had a 16-yard TD run in the third quarter for D.C. Everest, but Panthers quarterback Grant Chandonais threw a pair of touchdowns to keep Point in front.

Smola ran for 167 yards for Stevens Point, which outgained D.C. Everest 374-238.

D.C. Everest will look to get back in the win column next Friday, Sept. 22, at winless Wisconsin Rapids (0-5, 0-3 VFA).

Panthers 28, Evergreens 16

D.C. Everest 7 3 6 0 – 16

Stevens Point 14 0 7 7 – 28

First Quarter

SP – Braylon Smola 43 run (Sawyer Zuege kick).

SP- Smola 12 run (Zuege kick).

DC – Blake Bangtson 14 pass from Logan George (Gabe Golbach kick).

Second Quarter

DC – Golbach 26 field goal.

Third Quarter

SP – Ethan Ehlinger 44 pass from Grant Chandonais (Zuege kick).

DC – George 16 run (kick failed).

SP – Amon Konopacki 20 pass from Chandonais (Zuege kick).

Team Statistics

First downs: DC 13; SP 22.

Rushing (att-yards): DC 23-127; SP 44-210.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): DC 8-17-111-1; SP 14-25-164-0.

Total yards: DC 238; SP 374.

Fumbles (total-lost): DC 0-0; SP 1-0.

Penalties (no.-yards): DC 4-40; SP 6-50.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: DC, Blake Bangtson 11-70; Logan George 7-56, Reese Stowell 4-1, Oscar Latendresse 1-0. SP, Braylon Smola 27-167, Grant Chandonais 16-48, Team 1-minus 5.

Passing: DC, George 8-17-111-1. SP, Chandonais 14-25-164-0.

Receiving: DC, Pierson MacDonald 4-73, Cole O’Brien 3-24, Bangtson 1-14. SP, Amon Konopacki 6-67, Kyle Madlena 4-20, Ethan Ehlinger 2-71, Smola 2-6.

Records: D.C. Everest 4-1, 2-1 Valley Football Association; Stevens Point 4-1, 2-1 Valley Football Association.

Like this: Like Loading...