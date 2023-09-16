Wausau Pilot & Review

It’s football season, and nothing beats a hot bowl of chili while you’re watching the game. Our recipe of the week is easy and quick, with a smoky chipotle twist.

Find the full recipe here. Want to submit your own? Send recipes and photos to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com for consideration and your original creation could be featured in an upcoming story!

