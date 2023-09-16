Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East held Appleton West to under 100 yards of offense, had nine sacks and shut out the Terrors 44-0 on Friday in a Valley Football Association game at Thom Field.

Pacey Weber completed seven of nine passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns for the Lumberjacks (2-3, 1-2 Valley Football Association).

Sophomore Colton Muenchow had four of East’s nine sacks in the win of Appleton West (0-5, 0-3 VFA).

Jesse Napgezek caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, Caden Werth had two touchdown receptions, and Kayden Meverden and Gannon Voegtine each had touchdown catches to propel the East passing game. Jack Barthels also threw a TD pass for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East plays at Hortonville (3-2, 2-1 VFA) on Sept. 22.

