By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau West set the tone from the opening play, punching Marshfield in the mouth with a long touchdown pass, and the Tigers never recovered.

West scored five first-half touchdowns and limited Marshfield to 164 total yards in a 35-0 shutout in Valley Football Association action Friday night at Heiting Community Stadium.

Jack Kostroski tossed a beautiful long ball to a streaking Carter Amerson, who hauled it in and raced to the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown on the Warriors’ first offensive play. Just 13 seconds into the game, West led 7-0.

Following a fumble and a botched snap on a punt by Marshfield, Wausau West took over at the 25 and three plays later Ray Reineck ran in from the 8 to score the first of three touchdowns in the first half. Three minutes in, the Warriors were up 14-0.

Marshfield showed some promise on its next drive before an interception in the end zone put an end to it. West needed just five plays to go 80 yards to score again as Reineck ran in from the 1.

Reineck added a 49-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Kostroski hit Jackson Albee for a 19-yard touchdown to put the Warriors up 35-0 at halftime.

Reineck finished with 167 rushing yards on just 11 carries, six of which were for 12 yards or more. He did not play in the second half as the Warriors played largely reserves on both sides of the ball.

Braden Anderson led Marshfield (1-4, 1-2 VFA) with 53 yards rushing on eight carries, and Adam Gilbertson completed 8 of 21 passes for 63 yards, six to Brooks Hinson, who totaled 44 yards.

Wausau West (5-0, 3-0 VFA) will host Stevens Point (4-1, 3-0 VFA) in a battle of the final two unbeaten teams in the conference on Sept. 22 at Thom Field.

Warriors 35, Tigers 0

Wausau West 21 14 0 0 – 35

Marshfield 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

WW – Carter Amerson 80 pass from Jack Kostroski (Jackson Albee kick), 11:47.

WW – Ray Reineck 8 run (Albee kick), 9:00.

WW – Reineck 1 run (Albee kick), 2:31.

Second Quarter

WW – Reineck 49 run (Albee kick), 9:26.

WW – Albee 19 pass from Kostroski (Albee kick), 3:22.

Team Statistics

First downs: Wausau West 12; Marshfield 12.

Rushing (att-yards): WW 27-276; M 26-101.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WW 5-7-134-0; M 8-21-63-1.

Total yards: WW 400; M 164.

Penalties (no.-yards): WW 1-5; M 1-5.

Fumbles (total-lost): WW 2-1; M 3-1.

Punting (no.-avg.): WW 1-50.0; M 3-26.7.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WW, Ray Reineck 11-167, Jackson Ngo 5-7, Jack Kostroski 2-25, Jaden Durr 2-10, Christian Rhoden 2-7, Brett Butalla 1-5, Joe Graveen 2-4, JeejHuam Vang 1-1, Jackson Albee 1-0. M, Braden Anderson 8-53, Grayden Rode 5-25, Mason Seidl 4-19, Caleb Dennee 1-9, Adam Gilbertson 8-minus 5.

Passing: WW, Kostroski 5-6-134-0, Graveen 0-1-0-0. M, Gilbertson 8-21-63-1.

Receiving: WW, Carter Amerson 4-115, Albee 1-19. M, Brooks Hinson 6-44, Chris Pohl 2-19.

Interceptions (defense): WW, Marcus MacDonald.

Fumble recoveries (defense): WW, Jack Burger. M, Dylan Bangart.

Records: Wausau West 5-0, 3-0 Valley Football Association; Marshfield 1-4, 1-2 Valley Football Association.

