Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team won its fifth game in a row as it took control in the second half to beat River Falls 5-2 in a nonconference matchup Saturday afternoon at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Landon Gray and Evan Peak scored a minute apart early in the first half to give D.C. Everest a 2-1 lead.

After River Falls tied the match eight minutes into the second half, the Evergreens scored three-straight goals to pull away. Lucas Rickert, Hezekiah Mletzko and Brian Lorge all scored for D.C. Everest in a 20-minute span of the second half to ice the victory.

Aissen Witter had eight saves in goal for D.C. Everest (7-3).

D.C. Everest hosts Wausau East on Thursday in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match.

Evergreens 5, Wildcats 2

River Falls 1 1 – 2

D.C. Everest 2 3 – 5

First half: 1. RF, Julian Duran-Marin (Connor Hedlund), 5’; 2. DC, Landon Gray (Evan Peak), 7’; 3. DC, Peak, 8’.

Second half: 4. RF, Duran-Marin (Tustin Todd), 48’; 5. DC, Lucas Rickert (Peak), 51’; 6. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko (Peak), 63’; 7. DC, Brian Lorge (Dean Isham), 71’.

Total shots: RF 12; DC 31.

Shots on goal: RF 10; DC 18.

Saves: RF, Henry Ruhland 13; DC, Aissen Witter 8.

Records: River Falls 4-5; D.C. Everest 7-3.

Like this: Like Loading...