Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Your Family, Workplace, Or School Can Make A Difference. Oct. 28 is Make A Difference Day! For elderly and disabled homeowners, seasonal lawn presents a significant challenge. United Way of Marathon County wants to help relieve that worry by coordinating volunteers to rake these yards. Gather your group to spend a few hours raking, bagging and hauling leaves for households across Marathon County. Contact Carly to register at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719. To register your yard to be raked, call 211 during business hours now until Oct. 2.

Do You Like Meeting New People? ProMedica volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with people receiving hospice services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows and listening to their stories. Visit schedule is set by the volunteer and is flexible. Call Mary at 715-344-4541 to learn how to become a part of the team.

Strong Volunteers Needed. Habitat for Humanity needs your help to keep items out of the landfill! On Sept. 22 and 23, it will accept large items to be donated to the ReStore. Volunteers are needed to help unload and load items so they can be cleaned and sold. All proceeds help fund building homes in our community. Multiple shifts available; ages 14+ with a parent/guardian. Contact Kelsey at 715-848-5042 or kdrysdale@habitatwausau.org to sign up.

Help Local Families Access Fresh Produce. Help the Marathon County Hunger Coalition at the Wausau Farmers’ Market on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to collect leftover and donated produce. The food collected is then distributed to local food pantries, ensuring community members have access to fresh, healthy options. Sign up for a shift at www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Baby Hygiene Items Needed. The Babies’ Place at The Neighbors’ Place needs shampoo, baby wash, diapers, diaper rash cream and other baby hygiene items to stock their shelves. Donations accepted 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the loading dock side of 360 Grand Ave. Contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966 with questions.

Copy Paper Needed. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin seeks office supplies: white copy paper, stamps and labels for mailings. Contact Megan Belanger meganb@bbbsncw.org with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...