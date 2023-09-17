Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Editor:

Wisconsin voters need to have their eyes and ears trained on Madison these days as the state legislature proposes what appears to be a non-partisan redistricting plan.

The proposal would create a citizen panel to redraw the state’s heavily Gerrymandered legislative districts, and that sounds good.

But here’s the hook: whatever map the panel comes up with would have to be approved by the state legislature.

Voters have been saying all along that they need to select their representatives, not the other way around. As much as possible, we need to wring the politicians—of all parties—out of this process.

Here’s another approach: each of the two major parties appoints two members to the redistricting board. Three more are chosen through an interview process of interested citizens conducted by non-partisan organizations in the state—the League of Women Voters, Common Cause, or similar groups.

That group of seven redraws the maps and the legislature is legally bound to comply.

The voters will have spoken. After all, isn’t it government “of the people, by the people, and for the people…?”

Jim Force, Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...