WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will relaunch its Immersion Project next month. The unique program is an important employee retention tool for local businesses. The program, which is made up of eight themed sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., kicks off on Thursday, October 12 with a day of programming focused on the economic landscape of the community.

“The Immersion Project gives individuals an opportunity to learn what makes the Greater Wausau region a great place to live.” said Susan Krolow, programs and events director. “We hope that this program builds a lasting connection to our area among those involved.”

The Immersion Project is designed to provide meaningful experiences that will connect participants to the region. These experiences are designed to cement the attendees’ roots in central Wisconsin through a deeper understanding and awareness of important topics and issues relevant to the area.

Ann Werth, former Community Development Director with the City of Wausau, will once again lead the Chamber’s Immersion Project during the 2023-2024 session.

“The Immersion Program opens up so many doors to learn and experience what are region is all about and everything it has to offer.” said Werth.

For more information or to register for this program, visit WausauChamber.com or contact Susan Krolow at skrolow@wausauchamber.com or 715-848-5955.

