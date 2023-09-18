Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team rallied for three-straight wins to end up 3-2 at the Diocesan Tournament on Saturday at Chippewa Falls McDonell High School.

Newman lost to McDonell 25-17, 25-17 and eventual tournament champ Marshfield Columbus Catholic Catholic 28-26, 25-20, before defeated Stevens Point Pacelli 25-10, 25-15, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 25-19, 24-26, 15-10, and Eau Claire Regis 25-12, 25-15.

“Very impressed with the level of play from Newman Catholic and also the other teams in the tournament,” Newman Catholic coach Elizabeth Lange said. “Great competition all day, which helps us continue to improve.”

Camille Sobolewski had 38 kills, 26 digs, seven aces and four solo blocks, Lily Shields added 26 kills, five aces and 39 digs, and Paige Guld had 61 assists and 26 digs for Newman.

Ashley Jankowski chipped in 23 kills and seven block assists for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic plays a Marawood Conference South Division match at Edgar on Tuesday.

