[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce their 75th Season, entitled “Jubilation” with a newly appointed concertmaster, Dr. Anna Cromwell. She succeeds Steve Bjella, a longtime concertmaster and Graham Emberton who served as Interim Concertmaster for part of the 73rd season and served as Concertmaster for the 74th Season.

Cromwell exclaims her excitement by saying “I am honored to be part of this group of wonderful musicians and am looking forward to serving as concertmaster this year. CWSO is a gem in our community, and it is a delight to make music with this very special organization.”

CWSO Music Director, Dr. Andres Moran states “This is a very exciting time at the CWSO and having Anna join us as our concertmaster makes it even more special. I have had the distinct privilege of working alongside her at UWSP for the past several years and know first-hand how talented she is. Anna is deeply committed to supporting the Central Wisconsin music community and the CWSO.”

Cromwell is currently Associate Professor of Violin and Viola at the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and is active as a performer, teacher, and lecturer. She has been on faculty at Eastern Illinois University, Western Kentucky University, Minnesota State University, Bravo! Summer String and Keyboard Institute, and the Tennessee Valley Music Festival. She can be heard performing on the Albany Records label in three CDs featuring string chamber works by living composers: Dancing on Glass: String Chamber Music by Women Composers, Quest: New Music for Violin and Cello, and Metal Cicadas. As an avid teacher and lecturer, Dr. Cromwell has given many national and regional presentations at the Music Teachers National Association Conference, the American String Teachers Association National Conference, and the Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana Music Educators State Conferences.

Dr. Cromwell earned both her M.M. and D.M.A. under Sally O’Reilly at the University of Minnesota where she was a Dahl Fellowship recipient. She studied at Rice University under Kathleen Winkler, and graduated summa cum laude from Vanderbilt University where she was a student of Christian Teal. She studied violin pedagogy with Sally O’Reilly and completed long-term Suzuki training with Mark Bjork. She graduated high school from the North Carolina School of the Arts where she studied with Elaine Richey.

The CWSO will perform their first concert of the Season entitled TOAST TO THE CWSO! on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30pm. This will be the first concert to kick off the 75th Season and will feature “Toast of the Town Overture” by Quinn Mason, “Prelude to Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner, “Symphony No. 2 ‘Romantic’” by Howard Hanson and “Quiet City” by Aaron Copland and featuring artists Stacey Berk on English horn and Brent Turney on trumpet. You want to miss it! Get your tickets online at cwso.org or at the door on October 14.

2023-2024 Season concert tickets are available online at cwso.org, the CWSO office, located inside the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main Street, or at the door of each performance. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the CWSO office at 715-345-7726.

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra consists of sixty-five professional musicians coming from the central Wisconsin region. The players hold an array of occupations; many are music educators, university professors, students, and full-time professional musicians. The regional orchestra is celebrating 75 years at the heart of the vibrant arts and cultural life of Central Wisconsin. The organizational mission is “To enrich, engage and educate through the power and performance of live music.”

Contact: Tessa Taylor, Executive Director, cwso@cwso.org, (715)-345-7726; 800 Main Street, PO Box 65, Stevens Point, WI, 54481

