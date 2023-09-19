Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team, playing its fourth game in the past five days, fell 3-2 to De Pere in a nonconference match Monday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

De Pere scored a goal with a little less than seven minutes remaining to pull out the win and improve to 6-2-1 this season. D.C. Everest falls to 7-4.

Tyler Goertz scored in the opening minute and Hezekiah Mletzko added a goal in the 19th minute to give D.C. Everest a quick 2-1 lead.

De Pere tied the game in the 28th minute before winning it late.

Aissen Witter had nine saves in goal for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will be back in action Thursday at home against Wausau East at 7 p.m.

Cardinals 3, Evergreens 2

De Pere 2 1 – 3

D.C. Everest 2 0 – 2

First half: 1. DC, Tyler Goertz (Lucas Rickert), 1’; 2. DP, Jameson Jauquet, 12’; 3. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko (Rickert), 19’; 4. DP, James Dorchester, 28’.

Second half: 5. DP, Owen Fawcett, 72’.

Total shots: DP 17; DC 12.

Shots on goal: DP 12; DC 4.

Saves: DP, Logan Nycz 2; DC, Aissen Witter 9.

Records: De Pere 6-2-1; D.C. Everest 7-4.

