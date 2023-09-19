

Marathon City Book Club: “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Oct. 9. Join the Marathon City branch staff and other literary enthusiasts during their monthly book club gathering. In October, the group will discuss Moreno-Garcia’s bestselling novel. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman

Oct. 10. This month, enjoy Hoffman’s magical novel – perfect for October. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult

Oct. 10. Each month book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. This month’s book is by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, Jodi Picoult. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley

Oct. 10. Join others at the Athens Branch each month to discuss a variety of books with other literary enthusiasts and the branch staff. This month, welcome in spooky season with Foley’s thriller. 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]



Mosinee Book Club: “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy

Oct. 16. Take part in a lively discussion of a variety of books with the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers each month. McConaghy’s novel, set in the remote Scottish Highlands, is sure to get you in the fall state of mind. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

As the Page Turns Book Club: “One True Loves” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Oct. 16. Go beyond the book with a lively discussion of a variety of books at the Spencer Branch during its monthly As the Page Turns book club gatherings. This month, enjoy a novel by bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. 5:45 p.m. 715-359-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Stratford Book Club: “Marmee” by Sarah Miller

Oct. 18. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in October, or any month for that matter. This month features a retelling of “Little Women,” from the perspective of Marmee. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont

Oct. 25. Join the Rothschild Branch library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

