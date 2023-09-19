Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2024 with the release of their full event schedule for next year.

Their season will include many traditional events for our area, while adding a few new events too.

The entire 2024 Schedule of Events includes:

Winter Brew Fest: January 26, 2024 – Jefferson Street Inn

Winter Fest: January 27, 2024 – The 400 Block & City Square Office Center

Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday June 6 – August 29, 2024 at The 400 Block

Wings Over Wausau: June 21-22, 2024 – Wausau Airport

Run the Runway 5K: June 22, 2024 – Wausau Airport

Chalkfest: June 22 & 23, 2024 – The 400 Block

4 th of July Fireworks: July 4, 2024 – Wausau Airport

Beer & Bacon Fest: September 14, 2024 – Fern Island

Harvest Fest: October 5, 2024 – The 400 Block

Holiday Parade: December 6, 2024 – Marathon Park to The 400 Block

For more information on the 2024 Event Schedule, available sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, please visit www.wausauevents.org.

