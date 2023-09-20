Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division match on Tuesday at Edgar High School.

Newman Catholic won 26-24, 14-25, 25-10, 25-17, and is now 2-1 and Edgar falls to 1-2 in Marawood South matches.

Camille Sobolewski had 21 kills and 17 digs, Ashley Jankowski had 11 kills and 11 digs, Paige Guld had 28 assists and 19 digs, and Lily Shields added 10 kills and 11 digs for the Cardinals, which had a 97.8 serving percentage in the win.

“This was a really fun match for us,” Newman coach Betty Lange said. “All the players seemed to settle in and play a more relaxed/composed game, which is essential when trying to develop team chemistry and flow during play. I thought our serve and pass game showed noticeable improvement during the match, which helped us execute a faster offense and force our opponent out of system.”

Newman Catholic will play at a quadrangular meet at Tomahawk on Thursday. Antigo and Prentice will also take part.

